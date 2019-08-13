Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 785,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.57% of Eastman Chemical worth $61,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Tdam USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 76,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 850,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,172,000 after buying an additional 29,819 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 57,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 23,007 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 242,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 102,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.14. The company had a trading volume of 70,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.45. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $64.84 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

EMN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

