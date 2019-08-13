Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the bank on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.01. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,239. The company has a market cap of $110.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.46. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

