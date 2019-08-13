E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Given Neutral Rating at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their neutral rating on shares of E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SSP. Zacks Investment Research raised E. W. Scripps from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of SSP stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,139. E. W. Scripps has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $23.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.90.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $337.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $1,288,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in E. W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 349.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in E. W. Scripps by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in E. W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About E. W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

