E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.95 ($10.41) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.30 ($9.65) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Independent Research set a €9.80 ($11.40) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.03 ($11.66).

EOAN traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €8.25 ($9.60). The company had a trading volume of 4,545,094 shares. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.56). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €9.36.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

