E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.95 ($10.41) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.30 ($9.65) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Independent Research set a €9.80 ($11.40) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.03 ($11.66).

EOAN traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €8.25 ($9.60). The company had a trading volume of 4,545,094 shares. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.56). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €9.36.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

