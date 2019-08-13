DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Director John W. Ballantine Buys 2,335 Shares

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Director John W. Ballantine bought 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $28,627.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KSM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,261. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

