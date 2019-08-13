DTF Tax Free Income Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

DTF Tax Free Income has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE DTF opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. DTF Tax Free Income has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

