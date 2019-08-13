DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Short Interest Up 14.4% in July

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 382,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the June 30th total of 333,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 189,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DSPG shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 target price on DSP Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of DSP Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.
Shares of NASDAQ DSPG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.35. 851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,504. DSP Group has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.19 million, a P/E ratio of 62.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61.
In related news, CFO Dror Levy sold 17,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $252,241.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,231.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in DSP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 141,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 67,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in DSP Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in DSP Group in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.
DSP Group Company Profile
DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.
