DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Short Interest Up 14.4% in July

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 382,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the June 30th total of 333,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 189,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DSPG shares. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of DSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $18.00 target price on DSP Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of DSP Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DSPG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.35. 851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,504. DSP Group has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.19 million, a P/E ratio of 62.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DSP Group will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dror Levy sold 17,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $252,241.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,231.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in DSP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 141,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 67,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in DSP Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in DSP Group in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

