DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.85. DryShips shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 4,212 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub raised DryShips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91.

DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.08 million during the quarter. DryShips had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 12.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DryShips during the second quarter worth about $388,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of DryShips during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of DryShips by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DryShips in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DryShips in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DryShips Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRYS)

DryShips Inc owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. It operates through four segments: Drybulk Carrier, Tanker, Gas Carrier, and Offshore Support. The Drybulk Carrier segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries.

