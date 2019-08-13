Dropil One Day Trading Volume Hits $612,311.00 (DROP)

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Dropil has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. Dropil has a total market cap of $7.66 million and approximately $612,311.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dropil token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, IDAX and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dropil alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007968 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006852 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003803 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001119 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000577 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00054597 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Dropil Profile

Dropil (CRYPTO:DROP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,737,192,687 tokens. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dropil is dropil.com . The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dropil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dropil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dropil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dropil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.