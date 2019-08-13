Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.87% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DBX. William Blair dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura reduced their price target on Dropbox from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

DBX traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.37. 5,932,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,775,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.39.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $98,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Regan sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $105,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,227. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.7% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 10.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 203.0% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

