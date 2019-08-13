Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) Short Interest Down 31.1% in July

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 441,600 shares, a decrease of 31.1% from the June 30th total of 640,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 422,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ltd Bw sold 75,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $689,900.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,288.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,316,928 shares of company stock valued at $12,172,994 over the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.0% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 239,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,422 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 577.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 223,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the second quarter worth about $3,698,000. Institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

LPG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.36. 398,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $10.27.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $61.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Dorian LPG had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

