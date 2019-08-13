Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $214.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) will post sales of $214.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $208.60 million to $218.50 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions reported sales of $216.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $919.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $914.18 million to $925.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $933.44 million, with estimates ranging from $924.01 million to $941.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Donnelley Financial Solutions.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.00 million.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

DFIN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.21. 85,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 31.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 12.4% during the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 110.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $141,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

Further Reading: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.