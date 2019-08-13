DogeCash Trading 70.8% Higher Over Last Week (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0446 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $161,133.00 and $416.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 70.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00551178 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005021 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000250 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000559 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

