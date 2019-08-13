Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s stock price rose 3.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.65, approximately 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 29,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.39 million during the quarter. Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.39%.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

