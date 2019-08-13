DigitalNote (XDN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,251.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. DigitalNote has a market cap of $5.62 million and $3,251.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.55 or 0.00785397 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004057 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000197 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000364 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

