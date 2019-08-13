Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Given a €36.70 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €36.70 ($42.67) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €39.40 ($45.81) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Deutsche Beteiligungs alerts:

Shares of ETR:DBAN opened at €30.50 ($35.47) on Friday. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a fifty-two week low of €29.75 ($34.59) and a fifty-two week high of €39.60 ($46.05). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €32.54. The stock has a market cap of $458.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.