Desire (DSR) Market Cap Achieves $24,391.00

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. Desire has a total market cap of $24,391.00 and $21,485.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Desire has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One Desire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,896.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.76 or 0.01916797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $343.98 or 0.03157828 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00774920 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.55 or 0.00785397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011273 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00054102 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00507259 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00144449 BTC.

About Desire

DSR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 9,560,353 coins and its circulating supply is 8,960,353 coins. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

