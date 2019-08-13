Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) Short Interest Update

Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,706,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 4,798,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 680,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Dermira from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dermira in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Dermira in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.72.

Shares of DERM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.48. 24,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.33. Dermira has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a current ratio of 8.42.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $66.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. Dermira had a negative net margin of 306.91% and a negative return on equity of 478.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dermira will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Dermira by 0.5% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 251,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dermira by 41.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dermira by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dermira by 24.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dermira by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

