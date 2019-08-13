Delphy 24-Hour Volume Tops $135,768.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $135,768.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, ABCC and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00267861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.31 or 0.01278574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00021347 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00094128 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,608,090 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.