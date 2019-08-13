Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLPH shares. Cowen set a $26.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

NYSE DLPH traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $14.98. 20,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Delphi Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.83.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delphi Technologies will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLPH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,023,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $10,242,000. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,566,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,314,000 after acquiring an additional 459,204 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 624,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 332,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 619.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 284,911 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

