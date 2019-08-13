DeepOnion (ONION) Tops One Day Volume of $11,148.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 13th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $3.25 million and $11,148.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kucoin, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, RightBTC, Crex24, Coindeal and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

