Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Guggenheim from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DCPH. BidaskClub raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of DCPH stock traded up $19.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,576,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,603. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.26.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $52,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $94,258. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 675,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $6,974,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $4,337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 49,884 shares during the period. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

