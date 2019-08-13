Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.99

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.99 and last traded at $36.24, with a volume of 5212762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DCPH shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $52,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $94,258. Company insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 61,033.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,506.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 22,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.