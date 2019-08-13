Decentraland Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bibox, Bittrex and Upbit. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $41.64 million and $5.86 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00265923 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.45 or 0.01253554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00020686 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00093392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland launched on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Bittrex, DDEX, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, DragonEX, Huobi, Liqui, Binance, ZB.COM, AirSwap, Cobinhood, BigONE, LATOKEN, Upbit, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Bibox, UEX, IDEX, OKEx, TOPBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

