David Sargeant Buys 252,871 Shares of FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) Stock

FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) insider David Sargeant bought 252,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,896.42 ($9,146.40).

David Sargeant also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FYI Resources alerts:

On Thursday, June 13th, David Sargeant bought 262,685 shares of FYI Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,761.10 ($11,178.09).

On Tuesday, June 11th, David Sargeant bought 484,444 shares of FYI Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,066.64 ($20,614.64).

On Friday, May 24th, David Sargeant bought 58,162 shares of FYI Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,373.40 ($2,392.48).

Shares of ASX:FYI remained flat at $A$0.05 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 127,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64. FYI Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.04 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of A$0.14 ($0.10). The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.05.

FYI Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and south-east Asia. The company holds interest in the Cadoux kaolin deposit, a high purity alumina project in Western Australia. It also owns potash concessions in Laos and Thailand. The company was formerly known as Freedom Eye Limited.

Featured Article: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for FYI Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FYI Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.