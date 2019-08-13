David M. Posner Purchases 3,650 Shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Stock

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Director David M. Posner acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $54,932.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,178.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.50. 2,727,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,037. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Matador Resources Co has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stephens raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Matador Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 target price on Matador Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

