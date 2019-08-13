Datawallet Market Capitalization Hits $1.15 Million (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $80,524.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Datawallet token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Cobinhood, Bibox, Exmo and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00270117 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.97 or 0.01296270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00022244 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00095767 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Cobinhood, Exmo and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

