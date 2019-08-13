Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.2% of Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 527.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.56. 146,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.61. The company has a market cap of $100.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $145.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus upped their price target on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.54.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $2,101,631.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $145,480.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,851.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,121 shares of company stock valued at $53,603,339 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

