CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) & Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) Critical Survey

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) and Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get CytRx alerts:

This table compares CytRx and Neon Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx $250,000.00 48.44 -$12.71 million ($0.29) -1.24 Neon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$76.93 million ($5.54) -0.43

CytRx has higher revenue and earnings than Neon Therapeutics. CytRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CytRx has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of CytRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Neon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of CytRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Neon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CytRx and Neon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx N/A -34.37% -24.73% Neon Therapeutics N/A -91.71% -79.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CytRx and Neon Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx 0 0 1 0 3.00 Neon Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

CytRx currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,288.89%. Neon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 569.46%. Given CytRx’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CytRx is more favorable than Neon Therapeutics.

Summary

CytRx beats Neon Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Aldoxorubicin, an improved version of anti-cancer drug doxorubicin out-licensed to NantCell, Inc. Aldoxorubicin is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of relapsed soft tissue sarcoma, as well as evaluating in various other cancer indications with unmet clinical need, including small-cell lung cancer. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.