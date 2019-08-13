CytRx (CYTR) and Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

CytRx (OTCMKTS: CYTR) is one of 125 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CytRx to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

CytRx has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CytRx’s peers have a beta of 1.67, indicating that their average stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CytRx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx N/A -28.54% -22.87% CytRx Competitors -3,659.90% -95.85% -35.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CytRx and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx $250,000.00 -$12.71 million -1.14 CytRx Competitors $821.97 million $165.83 million 6.06

CytRx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CytRx. CytRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CytRx and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx 0 0 1 0 3.00 CytRx Competitors 975 3063 6574 298 2.57

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 47.25%. Given CytRx’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CytRx has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of CytRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of CytRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CytRx peers beat CytRx on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor. The company's lead candidates include linker activated drug release (LADR) -7, LADR-8, LADR-9, and LADR-10; and Aldoxorubicin, a conjugate of prescribed chemotherapeutic agent doxorubicin that binds to circulating albumin in the bloodstream and to concentrate the drug at the site of the tumor. It also provides albumin companion diagnostic for cancer. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

