Cyren (CYRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter. Cyren had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 50.68%. On average, analysts expect Cyren to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cyren alerts:

Cyren stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.32. Cyren has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CYRN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cyren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cyren in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.