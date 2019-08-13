Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 254 ($3.32).

CYBG has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cybg from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cybg in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Investec downgraded shares of Cybg to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cybg from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cybg in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Cybg alerts:

Shares of CYBG stock traded down GBX 1.95 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 144.20 ($1.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 186.03. Cybg has a fifty-two week low of GBX 147 ($1.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 367 ($4.80). The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.31.

In other Cybg news, insider David Duffy sold 184,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £273,327.88 ($357,151.29). Insiders have acquired 252 shares of company stock worth $45,052 over the last quarter.

Cybg Company Profile

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Cybg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.