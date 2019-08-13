CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE SZC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.14. 37,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,240. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82. CUSHING RENAISS/COM has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $19.95.

Get CUSHING RENAISS/COM alerts:

About CUSHING RENAISS/COM

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for CUSHING RENAISS/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CUSHING RENAISS/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.