CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Shares of NYSE SZC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.14. 37,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,240. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82. CUSHING RENAISS/COM has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $19.95.
About CUSHING RENAISS/COM
