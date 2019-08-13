Cushing Energy Income Cf (SRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Cushing Energy Income Cf (NYSE:SRF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Cushing Energy Income Cf has decreased its dividend by an average of 42.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Cushing Energy Income Cf alerts:

Shares of SRF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,027. Cushing Energy Income Cf has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72.

The Cushing Energy Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Cushing Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of North America. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and energy related sectors. The fund primarily invests in securities of royalty trusts, exploration and production trusts, exploration and production master limited partnerships, and dividend paying value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushing Energy Income Cf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushing Energy Income Cf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.