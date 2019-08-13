CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) Short Interest Up 31.3% in July

CSS Industries Inc (NYSE:CSS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the June 30th total of 31,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CSS Industries by 15.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 36,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CSS Industries by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 32,497 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its position in CSS Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 215,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in CSS Industries by 55.0% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 76,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 27,164 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CSS Industries by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSS Industries alerts:

Shares of CSS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.64. 15,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06. CSS Industries has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.96.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.72). CSS Industries had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSS Industries will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSS. ValuEngine raised shares of CSS Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSS Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

CSS Industries Company Profile

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for CSS Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSS Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.