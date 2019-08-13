CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Willingdon Wealth Management

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up about 1.5% of Willingdon Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2,222.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 75.2% during the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 48.0% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.94. 122,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220,142. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.33. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $103.21 and a twelve month high of $142.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.97.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.125 per share. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 82.12%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,631,462.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $150,228.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,616 shares in the company, valued at $202,307.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. New Street Research downgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.70.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

