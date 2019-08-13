Critical Survey: Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) versus Penn Virginia (NYSE:PVAC)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Pioneer Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Penn Virginia does not pay a dividend. Pioneer Natural Resources pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penn Virginia has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pioneer Natural Resources and Penn Virginia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources 0 5 22 1 2.86 Penn Virginia 0 0 3 0 3.00

Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus price target of $197.62, suggesting a potential upside of 55.68%. Penn Virginia has a consensus price target of $63.50, suggesting a potential upside of 101.72%. Given Penn Virginia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Penn Virginia is more favorable than Pioneer Natural Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Penn Virginia shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Penn Virginia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Penn Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources 9.65% 10.04% 6.67% Penn Virginia 47.90% 37.14% 13.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and Penn Virginia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources $9.42 billion 2.27 $978.00 million $6.31 20.12 Penn Virginia $440.83 million 1.08 $224.79 million $9.19 3.43

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Penn Virginia. Penn Virginia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pioneer Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Penn Virginia beats Pioneer Natural Resources on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle. As of December 31, 2017, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed reserves of approximately 45 million barrels of oil, 22 million barrels of NGLs, and 291 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 10 gas processing plants and 4 treating facilities. Pioneer Natural Resources Company is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests. Penn Virginia Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

