Crescita Therapeutics Inc (TSE:CTX) Insider Knight Therapeutics Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares

Crescita Therapeutics Inc (TSE:CTX) insider Knight Therapeutics Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.10, for a total value of C$22,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,935,489 shares in the company, valued at C$2,129,037.90.

Knight Therapeutics Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Knight Therapeutics Inc. sold 750,000 shares of Crescita Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total value of C$750,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Knight Therapeutics Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Crescita Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total value of C$5,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Knight Therapeutics Inc. sold 10,000 shares of Crescita Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.09, for a total value of C$10,925.00.

Shares of TSE CTX traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.97. The company had a trading volume of 20,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,556. Crescita Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$1.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 million and a PE ratio of 7.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Crescita Therapeutics Inc, a dermatology company, provides non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products for the treatment and care of skin conditions, diseases, and their symptoms in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It owns various proprietary drug delivery platforms, including DuraPeel and MMPE that support the development of patented formulations, which facilitate the delivery of active drugs into or through the skin.

