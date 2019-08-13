COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.60

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $22.53, with a volume of 2632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

