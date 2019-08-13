Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Sells $1,533,987.52 in Stock

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.32, for a total value of $1,533,987.52. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 14,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,135.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

COUP stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.89. The company had a trading volume of 825,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.83. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $148.00. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -205.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Coupa Software to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

