Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last Week

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $3.24 or 0.00029789 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone, GDAC, BitForex and Hotbit. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $618.28 million and $130.38 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002680 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00141402 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000832 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003893 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004009 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000414 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00029747 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos' total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos' official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos' official message board is blog.cosmos.network .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, GDAC, Coinone and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

