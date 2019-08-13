Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) Receives $10.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

CRVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 39,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $211,289.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,380,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,305,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Leiv Lea bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 880,690 shares of company stock worth $3,223,227 over the last ninety days. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 51,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 75,626 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 304.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 207,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 156,346 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 184,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 24,322 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,699. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.