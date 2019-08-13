Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 349,200 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the June 30th total of 493,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAAP. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 736,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 242,019 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Corporacion America Airports in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAAP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 709,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,008. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.50 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. Corporacion America Airports has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $9.84.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $360.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 2.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Corporacion America Airports will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAAP. ValuEngine raised Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporacion America Airports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corporacion America Airports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

