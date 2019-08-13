CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $88,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $685,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,393.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 816,295 shares of company stock worth $90,463,675. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COR traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $82.64 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.60.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $142.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is presently 96.44%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

