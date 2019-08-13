Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.15

Shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.15 and last traded at $49.15, with a volume of 768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $615.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.38). Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a net margin of 47.22% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.16 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 988,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,184,000 after buying an additional 82,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

