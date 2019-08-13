Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Cordoba Minerals Corp (CVE:CDB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 71000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of $21.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09.

About Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB)

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project that includes the Alacran deposit covering an area of 20,000 hectares located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

