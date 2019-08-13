Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRBP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.47.

CRBP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.04. 21,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,087. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $386.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.84. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $9.11.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 164.68% and a negative return on equity of 149.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, COO Robert Paul Discordia purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,150 shares in the company, valued at $176,679. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 17,564 shares of company stock valued at $105,021. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 72,906.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.78% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

