Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $360.00. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cooper Companies traded as high as $344.20 and last traded at $341.07, with a volume of 2658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $333.05.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up from $331.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.91.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.29, for a total value of $984,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randal Golden sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.16, for a total transaction of $378,696.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at $376,727.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,678 shares of company stock worth $25,063,536 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $63,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 14,228 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,551,000 after purchasing an additional 54,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.18. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $654.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.52%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

