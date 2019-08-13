Contrasting US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) & Pure Storage (NASDAQ:PSTG)

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) and Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares US Gold and Pure Storage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Gold N/A N/A -$8.05 million N/A N/A Pure Storage $1.36 billion 2.50 -$178.36 million ($0.70) -19.17

US Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pure Storage.

Profitability

This table compares US Gold and Pure Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Gold N/A -78.83% -76.36% Pure Storage -14.99% -25.55% -9.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for US Gold and Pure Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pure Storage 0 6 13 0 2.68

US Gold currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 197.03%. Pure Storage has a consensus target price of $24.21, suggesting a potential upside of 81.16%. Given US Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe US Gold is more favorable than Pure Storage.

Risk and Volatility

US Gold has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Storage has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of US Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Pure Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of US Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Pure Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pure Storage beats US Gold on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About US Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc. engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions. Its data platform is used for a range of use cases, including database applications, large-scale analytics, artificial intelligence/machine learning, private and public cloud infrastructure and webscale applications, virtual server infrastructure, and virtual desktop infrastructure; and helps customers scale their businesses through real-time and accurate analytics, increase employee productivity, improve operational efficiency, and deliver compelling user experiences to their customers and partners. The company serves enterprise and commercial organizations, cloud, global systems integrators, and service providers across various set of industry verticals, consumer web, education, energy, financial services, governments, healthcare, manufacturing, media, retail, and telecommunications through a network of distribution and channel partners. The company was formerly known as OS76, Inc. and changed its name to Pure Storage, Inc. in January 2010. Pure Storage, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

