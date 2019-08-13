Contrasting LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) & Solbright Group (OTCMKTS:SBRT)

Solbright Group (OTCMKTS:SBRT) and LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Solbright Group and LiveWorld’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solbright Group $12.06 million 0.00 -$15.80 million N/A N/A LiveWorld $7.71 million 0.04 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

LiveWorld has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Solbright Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Solbright Group and LiveWorld, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solbright Group 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Solbright Group and LiveWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solbright Group -223.50% -212.89% -92.60% LiveWorld -12.13% -100.83% -44.27%

Risk & Volatility

Solbright Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWorld has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Solbright Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Solbright Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LiveWorld beats Solbright Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solbright Group

M2M Spectrum Networks, LLC, doing business as Iota, provides IoT connectivity solutions. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc. provides social media solutions for global brands. The company is involved in developing strategy, creating and publishing content, engaging customers, moderating content, managing crises, and gleaning insight from social media. It offers engagement services, including social architecture, audit, and competitive analysis; content programming plans and authoring; day-to-day online engagement and community management; social media crisis management; highlights and custom reporting; and strategy consulting services. The company also provides content moderation services, such as moderation plans and guidelines, moderator selection and training, hourly content moderation, moderation management, moderation program model, and highlights and custom reporting. In addition, it offers insight services comprising setup, customization, training, and support; management, tagging, and analysis; and listening and monitoring of the social Web. Further, it provides listening services that include brand monitoring, social Web listening, market research listening programs, customizable listening track offerings, human management and analysis, and real-time monitoring or 30-day rear-view listening reports. Additionally, the company offers LiveEngage, a social content marketing suite that enables brand managers or customer support agents to directly respond to escalated content; LiveMod, a content moderation software enables human moderators to accept, reject, and escalate content in context; and LiveInsight software, an analytics and insights solution designed to engage and scale human review and analysis. It serves various industries, including retail, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, financial and travel services, healthcare, automotive, technology, and media and entertainment. The company was formerly known as Talk City, Inc. and changed its name to Liveworld, Inc. in May 2001. Liveworld, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

